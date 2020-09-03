Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Episode 16 - On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters

    ITALY

    03.09.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Nelson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    In the 16th episode of “On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters,” Gen. (ret) David Petraeus joined Adm. James G. Foggo III, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) to discuss their families connect to WWII and how this relates to NATO today.

