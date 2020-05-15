Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 42 Washington Army Guard Retention

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joesit down with Staff Sgt. Markeyces Wadley, the Washington Army National Guard Retention NCOIC, and Spc. Stephanie Tyler, the 56th TIOG Retention personnel. In this episode we highlight some of the ways we can improve retention of soldiers across the board and discuss the major problems that the retention office has seen. This conversation tries to be an honest and open communication of ways that we can improve as leaders in the Washington National Guard in order to maintain a high retention rate.

    If you are interested in talking to the retention office you can call them at: 253-512-8654 or message them on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/washingtonguardrecruiting/

    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.15.2020 15:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63622
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107816691.mp3
    Length: 00:57:53
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

