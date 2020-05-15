Raven Conversations: Episode 42 Washington Army Guard Retention

In this episode Sara and Joesit down with Staff Sgt. Markeyces Wadley, the Washington Army National Guard Retention NCOIC, and Spc. Stephanie Tyler, the 56th TIOG Retention personnel. In this episode we highlight some of the ways we can improve retention of soldiers across the board and discuss the major problems that the retention office has seen. This conversation tries to be an honest and open communication of ways that we can improve as leaders in the Washington National Guard in order to maintain a high retention rate.



If you are interested in talking to the retention office you can call them at: 253-512-8654 or message them on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/washingtonguardrecruiting/



If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil