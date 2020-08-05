Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 05/07/2020

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues preparing the Missouri River Mainstem System for the 2020 runoff. Since January, precipitation in the upper basin has been well below normal, which has led to a reduction in the runoff forecast. Some areas of the Dakotas received less than half of their normal precipitation during the first four months of 2020. Gavins Point releases will be reduced to 33,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) on Friday, May 8 following a reduction in forecast 2020 upper basin runoff.