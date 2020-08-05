Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 05/07/2020

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 05/07/2020

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues preparing the Missouri River Mainstem System for the 2020 runoff. Since January, precipitation in the upper basin has been well below normal, which has led to a reduction in the runoff forecast. Some areas of the Dakotas received less than half of their normal precipitation during the first four months of 2020. Gavins Point releases will be reduced to 33,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) on Friday, May 8 following a reduction in forecast 2020 upper basin runoff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.08.2020 14:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63569
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107806696.mp3
    Length: 00:57:53
    Year 2020
    Genre SPOKEN
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 05/07/2020, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dams
    Flood Control
    Missouri River
    Gavins Point
    Runoff
    2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT