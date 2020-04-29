Morning Power House with Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez

U.S. Marine Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting National Days in April at AFN Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 29, 2020. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)