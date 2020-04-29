Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Power House with Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.29.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting National Days in April at AFN Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 29, 2020. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Power House with Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, by Cpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Iwakuni
    National Stress Awareness Month
    AFN Iwakuni
    Power 1575
    The Eagle
    Morning Powerhouse
    Aprill
    National Hope month

