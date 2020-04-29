U.S. Marine Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting National Days in April at AFN Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 29, 2020. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2020 23:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63538
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107802170.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:47
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Morning Power House with Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, by Cpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT