Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 41 WA Guard Book

    Raven Conversations: Episode 41 WA Guard Book

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with two of the authors of Images of America, Washington National Guard William Andrew Leneweaver, Richard G. Patterson. The book tells the story of the Washington National guard in photographs and stories. It is offered not only for history buffs but also for the thousands of current and past National Guard members, families, friends, and neighbors touched by their service to state and nation.

    About the authors: William Andrew Leneweaver and Richard G. Patterson serve on the board of directors of the Washington National Guard State Historical Society (WNGSHS). Dr. William H. Woodward Jr., a founding member of the WNGSHS, is a long-serving professor of history at Seattle Pacific University and prominent regional historian. In addition, Andy, Rick, and Bill have collectively served over 90 years in the US Army, including more than 75 in the Washington Army National Guard. As guardians of the Washington Guard’s story, they expertly bring this history to life. Images from private, local, state, and national collections bring an intensely human look at the military service of Washington’s men and women citizen soldiers.

    You can purchase the book at most retailers


    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 05.06.2020 15:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63534
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107801541.mp3
    Length: 00:31:43
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 41 WA Guard Book, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington National Guard History
    Images of America

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT