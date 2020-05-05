Raven Conversations: Episode 41 WA Guard Book

In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with two of the authors of Images of America, Washington National Guard William Andrew Leneweaver, Richard G. Patterson. The book tells the story of the Washington National guard in photographs and stories. It is offered not only for history buffs but also for the thousands of current and past National Guard members, families, friends, and neighbors touched by their service to state and nation.



About the authors: William Andrew Leneweaver and Richard G. Patterson serve on the board of directors of the Washington National Guard State Historical Society (WNGSHS). Dr. William H. Woodward Jr., a founding member of the WNGSHS, is a long-serving professor of history at Seattle Pacific University and prominent regional historian. In addition, Andy, Rick, and Bill have collectively served over 90 years in the US Army, including more than 75 in the Washington Army National Guard. As guardians of the Washington Guard’s story, they expertly bring this history to life. Images from private, local, state, and national collections bring an intensely human look at the military service of Washington’s men and women citizen soldiers.



You can purchase the book at most retailers





If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil