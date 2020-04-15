Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PM Powerplay with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell

    PM Powerplay with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.15.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle Radio broadcast highlighting some of the changes due to COVID-19 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan April 15, 2020. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.05.2020 23:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63533
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107801024.mp3
    Length: 00:02:54
    Genre Radio Show
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PM Powerplay with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell, by LCpl Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT