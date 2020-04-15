U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle Radio broadcast highlighting some of the changes due to COVID-19 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan April 15, 2020. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2020 23:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63533
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107801024.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Genre
|Radio Show
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PM Powerplay with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell, by LCpl Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
