The Road to Drill Episode 5

Please tune in to the 5th episode of The Road to Drill.

This month's topics include:

127th Wing Commander's May 2020 message, COVID-19 update, Medical Group COVID-19 care tips, Customer service information, Airman and Family Readiness, and more!

If you have any questions, or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message us here Facebook.

#FocusOnGuardsmen

#TeamSelfridge

#MichiganNationalGuard