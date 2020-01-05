Please tune in to the 5th episode of The Road to Drill.
This month's topics include:
127th Wing Commander's May 2020 message, COVID-19 update, Medical Group COVID-19 care tips, Customer service information, Airman and Family Readiness, and more!
If you have any questions, or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message us here Facebook.
#FocusOnGuardsmen
#TeamSelfridge
#MichiganNationalGuard
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2020 02:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63530
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107799487.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:40
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|The Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Road to Drill Episode 5, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT