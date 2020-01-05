Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Road to Drill Episode 5

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Please tune in to the 5th episode of The Road to Drill.
    This month's topics include:
    127th Wing Commander's May 2020 message, COVID-19 update, Medical Group COVID-19 care tips, Customer service information, Airman and Family Readiness, and more!
    If you have any questions, or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message us here Facebook.
    #FocusOnGuardsmen
    #TeamSelfridge
    #MichiganNationalGuard

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Road to Drill Episode 5, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT