    Missouri River Water Management - Public Conference Calls

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    From April 20-23, the US Army Corps of Engineers' Northwestern Division, Missouri River Water Management division hosted 5 calls to allow members of the public to ask questions about planned operations for the Missouri River for the 2020 runoff season. This is a cumulative recording of the five calls.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2020 11:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63514
    Length: 00:50:21
    Year 2020
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    This work, Missouri River Water Management - Public Conference Calls, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa
    Missouri
    Montana
    Nebraska
    Dams
    Wyoming
    South Dakota
    North Dakota
    Kansas
    Fort Peck
    Missouri River
    Oahe
    Gavins Point
    Garrison Dam
    2020 Runoff
    Fort Randall Dam
    Big Bend Dam

