From April 20-23, the US Army Corps of Engineers' Northwestern Division, Missouri River Water Management division hosted 5 calls to allow members of the public to ask questions about planned operations for the Missouri River for the 2020 runoff season. This is a cumulative recording of the five calls.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2020 11:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63514
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107793504.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:21
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Missouri River Water Management - Public Conference Calls, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT