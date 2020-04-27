Utah Battle Buzz - Episode 1 - Pandemic Heroes

On the morning of April 16th, Master Sergeant Dan Harris, a Utah National Guard recruiter, shared a photo of his wife, Eva, on social media. She was standing in the passenger drop-off area of the Salt Lake International Airport, wearing a face mask, an Intermountain Healthcare jacket and jeans, one hand on her luggage. She’s smiling.



The caption read:



This is my hero, she is the most caring, selfless, genuine, and hard-working person I know. She could not sit on the sideline during this pandemic and not use her enormous nursing skills to help those in need. She volunteered to go right into our country’s COVID 19 epicenter to lend a hand. Her patients are going to be extremely lucky to have her. Our neighborhood lined the streets this morning to send her off because they have all experienced the awesomeness that is my wife. I love you Eva Harris! Thank you for being such a great example to our kids.

“Wife is a firecracker...Nurse for 13 years”



That’s master sergeant Dan Harris. Last week he dropped his wife off at the airport, on her way to New York City.



Eva worked as a floor nurse on McKay-Dee Hospital’s medical oncology floor for eight years before she became the charge nurse, essentially 'in charge' of the oncology ward. Later, she was able to take a job with Intermountain Healthcare working from home, to spend more time with her family. As the COVID-19 Pandemic swept the globe, she felt compelled to do something. She heard that Intermountain was putting together a team to fly into the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic to help out, and immediately volunteered.



I had an opportunity to briefly speak with Eva later that afternoon, after she woke up.



