    MCAS Iwakuni Branch Health Clinic Adapts for Covid-19 (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.20.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Mccormick, the Acute Care Clinic department head with Naval Family Branch Clinic (NFBC) Iwakuni, talks about the changes NFBC is implementing during the COVID-19 pandemic on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 30, 2020. The NFBC Iwakuni is part of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan, and are forward deployed to maximize the readiness, health, and well-being of active duty forces and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Branch Health Clinic Adapts for Covid-19 (Radio), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

