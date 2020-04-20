MCAS Iwakuni Branch Health Clinic Adapts for Covid-19 (Radio)

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Mccormick, the Acute Care Clinic department head with Naval Family Branch Clinic (NFBC) Iwakuni, talks about the changes NFBC is implementing during the COVID-19 pandemic on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 30, 2020. The NFBC Iwakuni is part of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan, and are forward deployed to maximize the readiness, health, and well-being of active duty forces and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)