Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 40: IPPS-A chat with the G1 staff

    Raven Conversations: Episode 40: IPPS-A chat with the G1 staff

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with some of the G1 staff for the Washington Army Guard to learn more about IPPS-A, The Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army. IPPS-A looks to modernize Army Human Resources and develop a system for managing talent, reduce IT and military pay costs, and improve Soldiers’ lives through transparency and mobile capabilities. If you have any questions about IPPS-A please contact your unit HR specialist.

    https://ipps-a.army.mil/


    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2020
    Date Posted: 04.17.2020 14:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63427
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107774584.mp3
    Length: 00:39:33
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 40: IPPS-A chat with the G1 staff, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    resources
    readiness
    training
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Human Resources
    Washington National Guard
    IPPS-A
    Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army
    Washington Army Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT