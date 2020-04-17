In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with some of the G1 staff for the Washington Army Guard to learn more about IPPS-A, The Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army. IPPS-A looks to modernize Army Human Resources and develop a system for managing talent, reduce IT and military pay costs, and improve Soldiers’ lives through transparency and mobile capabilities. If you have any questions about IPPS-A please contact your unit HR specialist.
https://ipps-a.army.mil/
If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 40: IPPS-A chat with the G1 staff, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS
