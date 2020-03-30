Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s community come together to support personnel placed on restriction of movement (ROM) on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 30, 2020. The purpose of these events and support systems is to keep morale among those put in ROM status up during their time of isolation. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2020 02:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63363
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107767027.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni community supports ROM personnel (Radio), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT