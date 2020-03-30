MCAS Iwakuni community supports ROM personnel (Radio)

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s community come together to support personnel placed on restriction of movement (ROM) on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 30, 2020. The purpose of these events and support systems is to keep morale among those put in ROM status up during their time of isolation. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)