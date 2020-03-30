Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni community supports ROM personnel (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.30.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s community come together to support personnel placed on restriction of movement (ROM) on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 30, 2020. The purpose of these events and support systems is to keep morale among those put in ROM status up during their time of isolation. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

