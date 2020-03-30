MCAS Iwakuni chow halls feed ROM personnel (Radio)

Volunteers lend extra hands to the chow halls to put together take out trays for those in restriction of movement, or ROM, during the COVID-19 pandemic on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan March 30, 2020. Food service specialist’s mission is to keep Marine and Sailors fed so they have the energy to complete their mission. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)