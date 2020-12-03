USNH Rota's shift in mission

US Naval Hospital Rota's commanding officer, Capt. Andrew Archila, and Director of Public Health, Cmdr. Stacey Kwak, went on 102.5 The Eagle with Naval Station Rota's commanding officer, Capt. David Baird for a virtual town hall with AFN Rota. The town hall's focus was on a dramatic shift in mission focus and manning capabilities base-wide in repsonse to the COVID-19 outbreak. USNH Rota recently established single point of entry to screen personnel entering the hospital for COVID-19.