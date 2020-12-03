Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNH Rota's shift in mission

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.12.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Gaither 

    AFN Rota

    US Naval Hospital Rota's commanding officer, Capt. Andrew Archila, and Director of Public Health, Cmdr. Stacey Kwak, went on 102.5 The Eagle with Naval Station Rota's commanding officer, Capt. David Baird for a virtual town hall with AFN Rota. The town hall's focus was on a dramatic shift in mission focus and manning capabilities base-wide in repsonse to the COVID-19 outbreak. USNH Rota recently established single point of entry to screen personnel entering the hospital for COVID-19.

    This work, USNH Rota's shift in mission, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #COVID19EUCOM #NAVSTARota #USNHRota #COVID19 #USN #Medical #Sailors #MissionReadiness

