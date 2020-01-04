MCAS Iwakuni Chiefs celebrate 127th birthday helping the community (Radio)

U.S. Navy chief petty officers (CPO), stationed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, sanitize shopping carts at the commissary and Marine Corps Exchange during the Navy CPO’s 127th birthday at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan April 1, 2020. The volunteer event is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)