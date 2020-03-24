Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PM Powerplay with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell - March 24, 2020

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.24.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, performs a live radio show during Power 1575 the Eagle's PM Powerplay at AFN Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 24, 2020. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 21:03
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PM Powerplay with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell - March 24, 2020, by LCpl Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni

