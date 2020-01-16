Radio Spot about the importance of being on time. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 16:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63285
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107748293.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BE ON TIME (Radio), by Cpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT