Tinker Talks - COVID-19; talking with your children and coping with anxiety

On this edition of Tinker Talks we talk discuss ways to communicate Coronavirus to your kids. What to say and do and how to keep them stress-free during these difficult times. We also discuss how to cope with anxiety and stress during this time. As this pandemic spreads the effects will likely take a toll on some. We will discuss ways that we can identify and help those in need.



Today's discussion is with Capt. Andrea Krunnfusz Mental Health Element Chief, and Clinical Psychologist and Capt. Adrianna Harrell, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Family Advocate Officer in Charge.



The Captain's from the 72 Medical Group give some sound advice on how to navigate these difficult discussions and times. This a very value-added podcast. They each gave some resources for everyone to use.

NOTE: The posting of links and organizations below does not express endorsement by the United States Government in any way.



Helping Agencies: Tinker Family Advocacy Program; Tinker New Parent Support Program (within FAP)

Links/Articles:

https://www.aacap.org/App_Themes/AACAP/Docs/latest_news/2020/Coronavirus_COVID19__Children.pdf

https://childmind.org/article/talking-to-kids-about-the-coronavirus/

https://www.nctsn.org/what-is-child-trauma/trauma-types/disasters/pandemic-resources

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/10-tips-for-talking-about-covid-19-with-your-kids

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/talking-with-children.html



Fun things:

https://loganhealth.org/prod/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/What-to-do-at-home-with-your-kids-during-COVID-2019.pdf



Helping Agencies: Mental Health Clinic, MFLC (Military Family and Life Counselors),

Chaplains

Military OneSource: www.militaryonesource.mil (includes several COVID-19 and mental health related resources, tips, and tricks!) or #800-342-9647

Oklahoma 211: Dial 211, or visit 211oklahoma.org

Inpatient Facilities: Oakwood Springs, Bethany Behavioral Health, St. Anthony’s

Veteran Crisis Line: #800-273-8255, Option1 -or- text 838255



