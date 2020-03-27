Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tinker Talks - COVID-19; talking with your children and coping with anxiety

    Tinker Talks - COVID-19; talking with your children and coping with anxiety

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Audio by Jillian Coleman 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    On this edition of Tinker Talks we talk discuss ways to communicate Coronavirus to your kids. What to say and do and how to keep them stress-free during these difficult times. We also discuss how to cope with anxiety and stress during this time. As this pandemic spreads the effects will likely take a toll on some. We will discuss ways that we can identify and help those in need.

    Today's discussion is with Capt. Andrea Krunnfusz Mental Health Element Chief, and Clinical Psychologist and Capt. Adrianna Harrell, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Family Advocate Officer in Charge.

    The Captain's from the 72 Medical Group give some sound advice on how to navigate these difficult discussions and times. This a very value-added podcast. They each gave some resources for everyone to use.
    NOTE: The posting of links and organizations below does not express endorsement by the United States Government in any way.

    Helping Agencies: Tinker Family Advocacy Program; Tinker New Parent Support Program (within FAP)
    Links/Articles:
    https://www.aacap.org/App_Themes/AACAP/Docs/latest_news/2020/Coronavirus_COVID19__Children.pdf
    https://childmind.org/article/talking-to-kids-about-the-coronavirus/
    https://www.nctsn.org/what-is-child-trauma/trauma-types/disasters/pandemic-resources
    https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/10-tips-for-talking-about-covid-19-with-your-kids
    https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/talking-with-children.html

    Fun things:
    https://loganhealth.org/prod/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/What-to-do-at-home-with-your-kids-during-COVID-2019.pdf

    Helping Agencies: Mental Health Clinic, MFLC (Military Family and Life Counselors),
    Chaplains
    Military OneSource: www.militaryonesource.mil (includes several COVID-19 and mental health related resources, tips, and tricks!) or #800-342-9647
    Oklahoma 211: Dial 211, or visit 211oklahoma.org
    Inpatient Facilities: Oakwood Springs, Bethany Behavioral Health, St. Anthony’s
    Veteran Crisis Line: #800-273-8255, Option1 -or- text 838255

    Don't forget to check out our website www.tinker.af.mil/coronavirus for all of the latest information you will need.
    Also check us out on social media - Facebook and Instagram - @Tinker Air Force Base and Twitter - @Team_Tinker

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 15:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63282
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107747582.mp3
    Length: 00:39:12
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 50
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 21

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - COVID-19; talking with your children and coping with anxiety, by Jillian Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Air Force Materiel Command
    COVID-19
    Air Force Sustainement Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT