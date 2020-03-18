Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Military Working Dog handlers, Japanese dog handlers conduct training (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.18.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Military Working Dog handlers, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, and Japanese dog handlers conducted an explosive detection training on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan March 18, 2020. The joint training is a quarterly event to get Japanese Military Working Dogs meet Marine Corps certification standards. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 20:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
