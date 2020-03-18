MCAS Iwakuni Military Working Dog handlers, Japanese dog handlers conduct training (Radio)

Military Working Dog handlers, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, and Japanese dog handlers conducted an explosive detection training on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan March 18, 2020. The joint training is a quarterly event to get Japanese Military Working Dogs meet Marine Corps certification standards. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis)
