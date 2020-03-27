Tinker Talks - Coronavirus update with the 72 Medical Group

This edition of Tinker Talks focuses on COVID-19 updates and helpful information from our the Tinker Air Force Base 72 Medical Group. Joining us today are 72 MDG Commander, Col. Jennifer Trinkle, Public Health Emergency Officer, Col. Cindy Graessle, and Public Health Commander, Maj. Trinette Flowers-Torres.

They give us some great information about the Coronavirus and Tinker's current status, with regards to health and operations. They also re emphasize the proper procedures and CDC guidelines on cleaning and taking care of yourself and those around you.

For all the latest updates on COVID-19 check out our Coronavirus website at https://www.tinker.af.mil/coronavirus/ and also stay tuned to our Facebook page. @Tinker Air Force Base. If you have medical questions please call the Tinker COVID-19 Hotline: 405-582-6297.

Until next time stay safe out there.