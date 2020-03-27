Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tinker Talks - Coronavirus update with the 72 Medical Group

    Tinker Talks - Coronavirus update with the 72 Medical Group

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Audio by Jillian Coleman 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This edition of Tinker Talks focuses on COVID-19 updates and helpful information from our the Tinker Air Force Base 72 Medical Group. Joining us today are 72 MDG Commander, Col. Jennifer Trinkle, Public Health Emergency Officer, Col. Cindy Graessle, and Public Health Commander, Maj. Trinette Flowers-Torres.
    They give us some great information about the Coronavirus and Tinker's current status, with regards to health and operations. They also re emphasize the proper procedures and CDC guidelines on cleaning and taking care of yourself and those around you.
    For all the latest updates on COVID-19 check out our Coronavirus website at https://www.tinker.af.mil/coronavirus/ and also stay tuned to our Facebook page. @Tinker Air Force Base. If you have medical questions please call the Tinker COVID-19 Hotline: 405-582-6297.
    Until next time stay safe out there.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 16:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63270
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107745778.mp3
    Length: 00:41:25
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Coronavirus update with the 72 Medical Group, by Jillian Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Coronavirus COVID-19
    U.S. Air Force Air Force Sustainment Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT