U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, conduct unit wide Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 16, 2020. VMGR-152 provides aerial refueling service to support Fleet Marine Force air operations; and provides assault air transport of personnel, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 19:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63179
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107734757.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMGR-152 Marines conduct unit CBRN training (Radio), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
