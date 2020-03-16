Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-152 Marines conduct unit CBRN training (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.16.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, conduct unit wide Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 16, 2020. VMGR-152 provides aerial refueling service to support Fleet Marine Force air operations; and provides assault air transport of personnel, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 19:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63179
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107734757.mp3
    Length: 00:01:05
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-152 Marines conduct unit CBRN training (Radio), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    VMGR-152
    Annual training
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Gas Masks
    CBRN
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    C-130
    high definition
    Training
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron
    MOPP Gear
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

