VMGR-152 Marines conduct unit CBRN training (Radio)

U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, conduct unit wide Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 16, 2020. VMGR-152 provides aerial refueling service to support Fleet Marine Force air operations; and provides assault air transport of personnel, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)