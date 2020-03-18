Palmetto Guardian - Episode 64

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) John Denny, and U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Strong, South Carolina National Guard chaplains, talk about showing the best in humanity during a time of crisis. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Capt. Cody Denson with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.