A day in the life of a Weather Marine (Radio)

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roger Morales, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, tells what he does as a Meteorological and Oceanographic (METOC) analyst forecaster on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan March 8, 2020 . METOC Marines continuously analyze and forecast weather information to inform military members on base. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis)