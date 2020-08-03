U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roger Morales, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, tells what he does as a Meteorological and Oceanographic (METOC) analyst forecaster on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan March 8, 2020 . METOC Marines continuously analyze and forecast weather information to inform military members on base. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis)
This work, A day in the life of a Weather Marine (Radio), by LCpl Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
