Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A day in the life of a Weather Marine (Radio)

    A day in the life of a Weather Marine (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.08.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roger Morales, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, tells what he does as a Meteorological and Oceanographic (METOC) analyst forecaster on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan March 8, 2020 . METOC Marines continuously analyze and forecast weather information to inform military members on base. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 20:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63175
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107733075.mp3
    Length: 00:01:04
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day in the life of a Weather Marine (Radio), by LCpl Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    American Forces Network
    Pacific
    Meteorology
    METOC
    Oceanography
    MARFORPAC
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Weather Marine

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT