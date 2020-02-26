This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 26, 2020). Selina Parker, the WIC overseas nurse on Naval Support Activity Bahrain came into the studio to discuss the WIC overseas program. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2020 02:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63054
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107700636.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: WIC Overseas, by SA Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
