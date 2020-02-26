(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: WIC Overseas

    Bahrain Beat: WIC Overseas

    BAHRAIN

    02.26.2020

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 26, 2020). Selina Parker, the WIC overseas nurse on Naval Support Activity Bahrain came into the studio to discuss the WIC overseas program. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: WIC Overseas, by SA Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    Bahrain beat

    • LEAVE A COMMENT