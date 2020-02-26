Bahrain Beat: WIC Overseas

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 26, 2020). Selina Parker, the WIC overseas nurse on Naval Support Activity Bahrain came into the studio to discuss the WIC overseas program. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.