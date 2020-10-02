Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Higashi School joins in on the fun at Iwakuni Elementary school (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.10.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Elementary school fourth graders hosted the Higashi Elementary students as part of the exchange program on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Feb. 10, 2020. The exchange program started three years ago which provides opportunities for both Japanese and American schools to learn each other’s culture. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

