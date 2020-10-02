Higashi School joins in on the fun at Iwakuni Elementary school (Radio)

Iwakuni Elementary school fourth graders hosted the Higashi Elementary students as part of the exchange program on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Feb. 10, 2020. The exchange program started three years ago which provides opportunities for both Japanese and American schools to learn each other’s culture. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)