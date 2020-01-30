MCAS Iwakuni CBRN specialists train Marines (Radio)

Marines conducted training on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 30, 2020. CBRN Defense training is part of the Marine Corps’ annual training to help Marines remain familiar with the protective equipment and procedures used during CBRN attacks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
|01.30.2020
|02.23.2020 23:23
|Newscasts
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
