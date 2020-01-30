(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni CBRN specialists train Marines (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.30.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marines conducted training on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 30, 2020. CBRN Defense training is part of the Marine Corps’ annual training to help Marines remain familiar with the protective equipment and procedures used during CBRN attacks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni CBRN specialists train Marines (Radio), by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

