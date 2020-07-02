MCAS Iwakuni ARFF, conduct emergency response operations training (Radio)

Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, conducted an emergency response exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Feb. 6, 2020. ARFF Marines continuously train on different types of scenarios to improve readiness and efficiency when responding to emergencies on the flight line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis)