Raven Conversations: Episode 38 Noncommissioned Officers

In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with three senior noncommissioned officers with the Washington Army National Guard, Command Sgt. Major Bruce Ecclestone, Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Major Brandt Gibbons, Command Sgt Major 3-161 Infantry Regiment, and 1st Sgt. Brandy Potter, 96th Aviation Troop Command. They talk about the leaders that have influenced them, what they wish they could have told their younger selves, and how they hope to influence the next generation of enlisted soldiers.



If you have an idea for a future podcast or would like to guest host please let us know: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil