    Behind the Wing 2020 Episode 1

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Audio by Lt. Col. Wayne Capps, Capt. Justin Clark, Michael Dukes, Master Sgt. Scott Mathews and Tech. Sgt. Bobby Pilch

    315th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    In our first episode of Behind the Wing for 2020 we bring everyone up to speed on what the 315th Airlift Wing has been up to lately.

    We discuss some of the humanitarian missions we’ve conducted, talk about a big training exercise in Hawaii called Patriot Palms and we catch you up on other relevant news.

    We hope you enjoy our latest episode and encourage you to e-mail us with your comments and questions at 315aw.pa-1@us.af.mil

    Oh, and be sure to hang around to listen to this episode’s outtakes at the end of the podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 02.12.2020 08:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62861
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107669765.mp3
    Length: 00:29:21
    Artist 315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
    Composer Michael Dukes
    Conductor Lt. Col. Wayne Capps
    Album Behind the Wing 2020
    Track # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Wing 2020 Episode 1, by Lt. Col. Wayne Capps, Capt. Justin Clark, Michael Dukes, MSgt Scott Mathews and TSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    humanitarian
    Honduras
    315th Airlift Wing
    Citizen Airmen
    Behind the Wing

