Behind the Wing 2020 Episode 1

In our first episode of Behind the Wing for 2020 we bring everyone up to speed on what the 315th Airlift Wing has been up to lately.



We discuss some of the humanitarian missions we’ve conducted, talk about a big training exercise in Hawaii called Patriot Palms and we catch you up on other relevant news.



We hope you enjoy our latest episode and encourage you to e-mail us with your comments and questions at 315aw.pa-1@us.af.mil



Oh, and be sure to hang around to listen to this episode’s outtakes at the end of the podcast.