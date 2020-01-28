MCAS Iwakuni service members teach English at Midoro HoiKuen (Radio)

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni service members teach English to Japanese preschoolers at Midoro HoiKuen, Iwakuni, Japan Jan. 28, 2019. The station chapel organizes visits to different preschools around the Iwakuni area to strengthen and build relations between Americans and Japanese. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)