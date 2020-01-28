(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni service members teach English at Midoro HoiKuen (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.28.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni service members teach English to Japanese preschoolers at Midoro HoiKuen, Iwakuni, Japan Jan. 28, 2019. The station chapel organizes visits to different preschools around the Iwakuni area to strengthen and build relations between Americans and Japanese. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni service members teach English at Midoro HoiKuen (Radio), by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

