Meet the newest pilot and commander of the F-22 Demo Team, Maj. Josh Gunderson, callsign ‘Cabo.’ From a kid who once dreamed of flying fighter jets, to now sitting in the seat of the world’s premier 5th-generation fighter, this episode dives into the life of Cabo and how he got to where he is today.
This work, Maj. Josh 'Cabo' Gunderson, by 2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
