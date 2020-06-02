Palmetto Guardian - Episode 57

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mr. Eric Beasley, marriage counselor, and Mrs. Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office, about reintegration from deployment and handling stress. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|02.06.2020 15:42
|Newscasts
|62735
|2002/DOD_107653076.mp3
|00:28:36
|2020
|Podcast
|COLUMBIA, US
