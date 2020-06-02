(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 57

    COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.1901

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mr. Eric Beasley, marriage counselor, and Mrs. Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office, about reintegration from deployment and handling stress. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

