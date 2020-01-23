Tinker Talks - Air Force Sustainment Center commander

The Air Force Sustainment Center is big business and on this episode we get an opportunity to sit down with the commander of the AFSC to find out what that means.



Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, AFSC commander joins us to discuss topics such as how we are using innovation to keep our legacy aircraft in the fight and up and coming technologies such as predictive maintenance.



This is an information packed episode that you will not want to miss.



