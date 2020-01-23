(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Talks - Air Force Sustainment Center commander

    Tinker Talks - Air Force Sustainment Center commander

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2020

    Audio by Jillian Coleman 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Sustainment Center is big business and on this episode we get an opportunity to sit down with the commander of the AFSC to find out what that means.

    Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, AFSC commander joins us to discuss topics such as how we are using innovation to keep our legacy aircraft in the fight and up and coming technologies such as predictive maintenance.

    This is an information packed episode that you will not want to miss.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2020
    Date Posted: 02.03.2020 17:03
    This work, Tinker Talks - Air Force Sustainment Center commander, by Jillian Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

