    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 56

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kennith Wingard, 125th Cyber Protection Battalion information technology non-commissioned officer, and U.S. Army Spc. Jordan Allen, 2-263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion Battery C battle system operator, about participating in the South Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition and what it means to them about winning as the Soldier and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the state. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.31.2020 11:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62666
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107633426.mp3
    Length: 00:09:32
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 56, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ruck march
    pt test
    u.s. military
    best warrior competition
    south carolina national guard
    sc national guard
    soldiers
    military
    competition
    u.s. army
    swim
    army
    national guard
    german armed forces proficiency badge
    scng
    gafpb
    acft
    best warrior competition 2020

