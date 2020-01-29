Palmetto Guardian - Episode 56

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kennith Wingard, 125th Cyber Protection Battalion information technology non-commissioned officer, and U.S. Army Spc. Jordan Allen, 2-263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion Battery C battle system operator, about participating in the South Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition and what it means to them about winning as the Soldier and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the state. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.