On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kennith Wingard, 125th Cyber Protection Battalion information technology non-commissioned officer, and U.S. Army Spc. Jordan Allen, 2-263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion Battery C battle system operator, about participating in the South Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition and what it means to them about winning as the Soldier and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the state. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2020 11:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62666
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107633426.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:32
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 56, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
