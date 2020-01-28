Palmetto Guardian - Episode 55

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kevin Williams, 59th Aviation Troop Command, about the preparations for South Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2020 19:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62636
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107621321.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:01
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
