Palmetto Guardian - Episode 54

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with German Armed Forces Master Sgt. Maik Nattkemper and Sgt. Thorsten Walter about competing within the South Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition and the importance of building partnerships. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2020 16:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62634
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107620473.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
