Palmetto Guardian - Episode 53

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Charles Richardson, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, about competing for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge within the South Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.