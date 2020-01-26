(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 53

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Charles Richardson, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, about competing for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge within the South Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 01.26.2020
    Date Posted: 01.27.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:05:06
    Genre Podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 53, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

