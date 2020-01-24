Raven Conversations: Episode 36 MATES and TUAS

In this episode Sara and Joe travel to the Yakima Training Center to speak with members at the Mobilization and Training Equipment Site and the Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems unit. We talk about what these two have to offer those training at YTC and beyond. If you are interested in MATES or TUAS please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2020 16:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62601
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107610075.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:41
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Hometown:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
