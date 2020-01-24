(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 36 MATES and TUAS

    Raven Conversations: Episode 36 MATES and TUAS

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2020

    Audio by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe travel to the Yakima Training Center to speak with members at the Mobilization and Training Equipment Site and the Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems unit. We talk about what these two have to offer those training at YTC and beyond. If you are interested in MATES or TUAS please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2020
    Date Posted: 01.24.2020 16:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62601
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107610075.mp3
    Length: 00:40:41
    Year 2020
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 
    Hometown: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 36 MATES and TUAS, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    MATES
    Washington National Guard
    TUAS
    Washington Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT