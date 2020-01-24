Palmetto Guardian - Episode 52

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Capt. Cody Denson, South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs deputy director, about community relations with Public Affairs. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|01.24.2020
|01.24.2020 14:34
|Newscasts
|62596
|2001/DOD_107608225.mp3
|00:19:06
|2020
|Podcast
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|2
|0
|0
|3
