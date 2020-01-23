(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Europe News - Truman Begins Operations in U.S. 5th Fleet

    BAHRAIN

    01.23.2020

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    A portion of this audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain. This news product was submitted to AFN Europe for inclusion with their hourly radio broadcasts of regional news, with approval from NAVCENT.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 23, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG-8) flagship, is conducting maritime security and flight operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO), continuing carrier presence in the region. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.

    Original article can be found here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/356888/truman-begins-operations-us-5th-fleet

