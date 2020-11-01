(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    American, Japanese students pen first writing of year together (Radio)

    American, Japanese students pen first writing of year together (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.11.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Japanese students, along with leaders from the Iwakuni community mark the beginning of the New Year with Kakizome, or the first writing of the year, at Waki Elementary School, Waki, Japan, Jan. 11, 2020. The purpose of the event is to build better relations between the air station and local community. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    Date Posted: 01.16.2020 00:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62476
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107588686.mp3
    Length: 00:00:56
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American, Japanese students pen first writing of year together (Radio), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    Friendship
    United States Marine Corps
    New Year
    Iwakuni
    Resolutions
    Sailors
    Community
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    Calligraphy
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    USA Girl Scouts
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Kakizome

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT