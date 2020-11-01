American, Japanese students pen first writing of year together (Radio)

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Japanese students, along with leaders from the Iwakuni community mark the beginning of the New Year with Kakizome, or the first writing of the year, at Waki Elementary School, Waki, Japan, Jan. 11, 2020. The purpose of the event is to build better relations between the air station and local community. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)