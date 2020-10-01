(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 35 Warrant Officers?

    Raven Conversations: Episode 35 Warrant Officers?

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2020

    Audio by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara sits down with CW5 Timothy Gordon and CW2 Bridget Crosby to discuss the how-to's associated with becoming a Warrant Officer in the Washington National Guard. They also go through some requirements and the training necessary to complete Warrant Officer Candidate School. The most critical fill branches needed currently are Military Intelligence, Field Artillery, Special Forces, and Signal Corps. If you are interested in more information please contact the warrant officer recruiter, CW3 Jason Hartley; jason.d.hartley.mil@mail.mil or 253-912-3145.

    If you have an idea for a future podcast or are interested in guest hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.10.2020 17:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62418
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107580087.mp3
    Length: 00:43:48
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 34

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 35 Warrant Officers?, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    leadership
    training
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Warrant Officers
    Washington Army National Guard
    WOCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT