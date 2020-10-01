Raven Conversations: Episode 35 Warrant Officers?

In this episode Sara sits down with CW5 Timothy Gordon and CW2 Bridget Crosby to discuss the how-to's associated with becoming a Warrant Officer in the Washington National Guard. They also go through some requirements and the training necessary to complete Warrant Officer Candidate School. The most critical fill branches needed currently are Military Intelligence, Field Artillery, Special Forces, and Signal Corps. If you are interested in more information please contact the warrant officer recruiter, CW3 Jason Hartley; jason.d.hartley.mil@mail.mil or 253-912-3145.



If you have an idea for a future podcast or are interested in guest hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil