    Palmetto Guardian Episode 50

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eric Lawrence, South Carolina National Guard state marksmanship coordinator, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Cox, South Carolina National Guard assistant state marksmanship coordinator, about the upcoming TAG match. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and 1st Lt. Tracci Dorgan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.10.2020 08:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62403
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107578263.mp3
    Length: 00:53:46
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian Episode 50, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

