Palmetto Guardian Episode 50

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eric Lawrence, South Carolina National Guard state marksmanship coordinator, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Cox, South Carolina National Guard assistant state marksmanship coordinator, about the upcoming TAG match. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and 1st Lt. Tracci Dorgan.