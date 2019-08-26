(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What is EOD? (Radio)

    What is EOD? (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.26.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jennifer Gay 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians express what it means to be an EOD Marine. EOD is a lateral-move military occupational specialty. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jennifer Gay)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is EOD? (Radio), by Cpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

