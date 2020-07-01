(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 01/07/2020

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2020

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues preparing the Missouri River Mainstem System for the 2020 runoff. Gavins Point releases will be increased from 27,000 cubic feet per second to 30,000 cfs this week. Climate and weather outlooks from the National Weather Service discuss temperatures, chances for precipitation flooding risks over the next 90 days. Kansas City and Omaha District staff provide an update on system levee repairs

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2020 11:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62364
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107575017.mp3
    Length: 01:06:19
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 01/07/2020, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flooding
    Dams
    Levees
    Missouri River
    Runoff

