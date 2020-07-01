Tinker Talks - Installation Commander reflects on first six months in command, key updates

Welcome to Tinker Talks. This episode we sit down with Col. Paul Filcek, the 72 Air Base Wing and Tinker Air Force Base Installation Commander for a candid conversation about privatized housing, big changes in the medical community, leadership philosophy and more.



Col. Filcek walked into a high speed command just over six months ago and now takes some time to sit down and discuss what has been accomplished and what it yet to be done.



