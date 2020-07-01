(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Talks - Installation Commander reflects on first six months in command, key updates

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2020

    Audio by Jillian Coleman 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Tinker Talks. This episode we sit down with Col. Paul Filcek, the 72 Air Base Wing and Tinker Air Force Base Installation Commander for a candid conversation about privatized housing, big changes in the medical community, leadership philosophy and more.

    Col. Filcek walked into a high speed command just over six months ago and now takes some time to sit down and discuss what has been accomplished and what it yet to be done.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Installation Commander reflects on first six months in command, key updates, by Jillian Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AFMC
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Air Force Materiel Command
    privitized housing

