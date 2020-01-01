(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 49

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 49

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about progress and highlights of 2019. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker, Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.03.2020 09:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62231
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107569967.mp3
    Length: 00:46:06
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 49, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    national guard bureau
    ngb
    podcast
    u.s. military
    south carolina national guard
    year in review
    sc national guard
    soldiers
    military
    u.s. army
    army
    national guard
    highlights
    scng
    military podcast

