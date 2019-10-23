(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Radio Spot: OPSEC

    Radio Spot: OPSEC

    BAHRAIN

    10.23.2019

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio spot informing about OPSEC. (U.S. Navy spot by Petty Officer Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2019
    Date Posted: 12.31.2019 03:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62212
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107562172.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre PSA
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot: OPSEC, by SA Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT