    Bahrain Beat: Stress Management during the Holidays

    BAHRAIN

    12.29.2019

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 29, 2019) Jessica Weers, the Education Services Facilitator for the Fleet and Family Support Center came into the studio to discuss stress management during the holiday season.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Stress Management during the Holidays, by SA Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

