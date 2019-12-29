This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 29, 2019) Jessica Weers, the Education Services Facilitator for the Fleet and Family Support Center came into the studio to discuss stress management during the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2019 02:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62204
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107562104.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Stress Management during the Holidays, by SA Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
