    Iwakuni City share mikan with MCAS Iwakuni students (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.13.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni and Oshima Agricultural Associations and Iwakuni city officiasl presented mikan, or mandarin oranges, to Matthew C. Perry and Iwakuni Elementary School students on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 13, 2019. The purpose of the event is to build better relations between the community and the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

