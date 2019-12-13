Iwakuni City share mikan with MCAS Iwakuni students (Radio)

Iwakuni and Oshima Agricultural Associations and Iwakuni city officiasl presented mikan, or mandarin oranges, to Matthew C. Perry and Iwakuni Elementary School students on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 13, 2019. The purpose of the event is to build better relations between the community and the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jason Kolela)