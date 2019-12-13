Iwakuni and Oshima Agricultural Associations and Iwakuni city officiasl presented mikan, or mandarin oranges, to Matthew C. Perry and Iwakuni Elementary School students on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 13, 2019. The purpose of the event is to build better relations between the community and the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jason Kolela)
This work, Iwakuni City share mikan with MCAS Iwakuni students (Radio), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
